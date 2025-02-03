Railway line closed through Highbridge due to bridge repairs

The railway line between Bristol and Taunton, via Highbridge, is closed due to bridge repairs this week.

Network Rail says the closures are affecting trains running via Bridgwater and will be in place until the early hours of Saturday, as staff renovate four railway bridges.

Staff will also carry out improvements to track drainage, welding and grinding work, as well as installation of new pipe and inspection chambers.

Network Rail says replacement buses will cover all Great Western Railway journeys between Taunton and Weston-super-Mare and it has urged people to check before they travel.