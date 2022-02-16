Wet weather failed to dampen spirits when cyclists from the area gathered at a new event, ‘Wheelie Wedmore’, on Sunday.

Wheelie Wedmore was organsied as a one-day mass meet up for cyclists, celebrating cyclists and cycling that will be held at the Borough in Wedmore on Sunday 13th February.

The event is part of a fun-filled programme of different events, at different locations in the area, over the next couple of months to banish the winter blues.

In association with local events company, eat:Festivals, and funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, this event was the latest in a line of the programme, after Burnham’s popular, sell-out Drive-in Cinemas last month.

Organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: “It was a challenging day with heavy rain and blustery winds, but it was great to have hardy cyclists and local riders popping into the event.”

“Cycling in Sedgemoor is so easy because it is so flat so we hope some leisure cyclists have found the confidence to get their bikes out of the shed and explore the towns and countryside.”

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund. More details about each event will be published nearer the time.