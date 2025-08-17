Berrow and Burnham dunes fire warning issued by rangers amid wildfire risk

Rangers are urging visitors to Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea dunes to take extra care amid soaring fire risks due to the dry summer weather.

The team from Somerset Council’s Green Estates Team have installed signs urging people not to light barbecues or fires due to the high risk of fire spreading in the dry conditions.

“It is very dry at the moment, and small fires could lead to much larger wildfires, which ruin the whole landscape and could affect the people who live nearby as well as the wildlife,” says a spokesperson.

The group said recently: “Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve forms a part of the wider Berrow Dunes Site of Special Scientific Interest. This means that it is of great scientific importance. The site is also a sand dune, and these habitats are rare and sensitive.”

“Adding nutrients to the soil through activities such as fires will affect the plants that grow there, which will impact other organisms as their food plants change, affecting the entire food web. It also scars the landscape, meaning that nothing will grow there for quite some time, leaving a bare patch in our beautiful grassland.”

“Please help us to keep our site fire free by adhering to the signs. Thank you.”