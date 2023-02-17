Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want the public’s help to identify as part of an investigation into a rape in Weston-super-Mare.

Detectives say the man in the footage may be able to help with their inquiries and they would like to speak to him.

The incident they’re investigating happened on 9 February last year in which a woman was raped at a residential address in the town. The offender is believed to be in his mid to late-20s and is described as having an athletic build, with short brown/ blond hair.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chrissie Russell adds: “The impact this awful crime has had on the victim has been significant and we’re doing everything we can to ensure she has the support she needs.”

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation to date, one of which was a review of CCTV from the area. We’re interested in speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we’re releasing but we need the public’s help to identify him. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222033603, or complete our online appeals form. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit the website or call 0117 342 6999. You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.