A rare black fox has been returned to a wildlife park after escaping earlier this week.

It has emerged that the fox, who was seen walking along a road near Brean on Monday, had escaped from Animal Farm Adventure Park.

Known as Wilf, he also once escaped from a previous home in Manchester, before being found in the city’s Trafford Centre.

His owners at Animal Farm have said they will be building higher fences in future.

Wilf was later found on a local farm and returned to the pen that he shares with a fellow fox called Kit.

Black foxes are a type of North American red fox with a trait that makes their fur silvery-black. According to campaign group Black Foxes UK, they make up less than 0.1% of the fox population here.

Wilf came to Animal Farm Adventure Park eight months ago after being transferred from a previous home in Manchester, where he had also escaped.

Keeper Krystal Finch says: “He escaped into the Trafford Centre in Manchester and was found in a women’s clothing store.”

“Another time, he was found cuddled up in a garden with somebody’s dog.”

“He does love an adventure and we were pre-warned that whatever you do, he will find a way!”

It is currently breeding season for foxes, which is one possible explanation for Wilf escaping. Find out more about the farm here.