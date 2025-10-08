Rare falcon rescued in Burnham area – second Hobby in a week

Wildlife carers in the Burnham-On-Sea area have reported a second rare falcon rescue in just a matter of days – a surprising and poignant event given how seldom these birds are seen locally.

The bird, a Eurasian Hobby – a small, swift falcon often likened to a miniature peregrine – was discovered last week lying helpless on its back by a passer-by near Bristol. The kind-hearted individual acted quickly, gently lifting the bird and taking it straight to a nearby veterinary clinic.

“The vet had never treated a Hobby before,” said a spokesperson from the wildlife rescue team. “But they gave it fluids and stabilised it before transferring it to us.”

Upon arrival, the falcon was examined by specialists who found it had a broken coracoid bone in its wing – a critical injury for a bird that relies entirely on flight to hunt. It was also severely underweight, suggesting it had been struggling for some time.

“Hobbies feed on insects and small birds like swallows and martins, all caught in flight,” the spokesperson explained. “Even a minor injury can be devastating. With migration season underway, this little one faced impossible odds.”

Despite every effort to rehabilitate the bird, the team made the difficult decision to euthanise it, prioritising its welfare and dignity.

“This is the hardest part of rescue work,” they added. “But it’s also a reminder of how fragile our wildlife is – and how much every act of kindness matters.”

The team extended heartfelt thanks to the person who stopped to help: “You gave this falcon safety and compassion in its final hours. That means everything.”

This marks the second Hobby rescue in the area within a week – a rare occurrence for a species that can go unseen for years.