Re:ACT’s teenage performers take on ‘Chicago’ at Burnham’s Princess Theatre

A bold new performance of Chicago: Teen Edition is set to be staged at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea this September by Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts.

Running from Friday 12th to Saturday 13th September 2025, the production promises a dazzling dive into the crime-soaked glamour of 1920s America.

This marks the debut performance for Re:ACT’s elite Performance Squad, who will tackle the iconic musical with youthful energy and dramatic flair.

Audiences can expect all the razzle-dazzle of the original Broadway hit, reimagined for a teen cast—complete with high-kicking choreography, solos, and scandalous storytelling.

The show centres on Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, two ambitious women caught in a whirlwind of crime, media frenzy, and showbiz dreams.

With unforgettable numbers like All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango, the production captures the essence of Chicago’s gritty allure and theatrical spectacle.

While adapted for younger performers, the show retains its provocative edge. The theatre advises parental discretion, as the themes of fame, betrayal, and justice unfold in true Chicago style.

Audiences are encouraged to grab their feather boas and tap shoes—Cook County Jail awaits. For tickets and more information, visit The Princess Theatre’s website.