Record 570 nominations as Somerset celebrates care experienced young people 

More than 570 children looked after and care experienced young people from across Somerset have been recognised at Somerset Council’s annual Celebrating Care and Achievement event.

Held at Wellsprings Leisure Centre in Taunton, the gathering brought together children, young people, carers, families and professionals for an afternoon dedicated to celebrating determination, resilience, talent and personal progress. Previously known as the Annual Achievement Awards, the event was refreshed this year to place a wider focus on celebrating all children looked after and care experienced young people, with attendance opened up so more families, carers and supporters could join in.

The celebration featured a packed programme of activities, including face painting, a silent disco, balloon modelling, planting sessions and a photo booth. Young people also had the chance to meet local organisations such as Route1 Advocacy and the RSPCA, while enjoying ice cream and other treats throughout the afternoon.

Children and young people were nominated by social workers, foster carers, leaving care workers, schools and other Children’s Services professionals, with this year’s event receiving a record number of nominations. Each one highlighted the kindness, determination and achievements of Somerset’s young people. A panel reviewed anonymised nominations and selected winners across a range of categories, while the event also recognised teachers, workers and carers who have made a positive difference. Young people were able to nominate adults who have supported them.

The event was hosted by members of Somerset’s in Care Council (SiCC) and Somerset’s Leaving Care Council (SLCC), alongside Somerset Council’s Engagement and Participation Team, who helped plan and deliver the day.

Leah, a proud member of SiCC and SLCC who helped organise the event, said: “We really care about each other, and today is about all of us. We celebrate everyone’s achievements and progress, and I hope everyone attending goes away feeling happy and proud.”

Organisers thanked the many people and organisations who supported the event through planning, volunteering, sponsorship and nominations, helping to create a memorable celebration for Somerset’s children looked after and care experienced young people.

Paul Mitchell, Senior Partnership Engagement Officer at Somerset Council, said: “SiCC and SLCC do this voluntarily, and they work really hard to deliver a special day for our young people. They continue to inspire us, as do all of the remarkable children and young people recognised today.”

Councillor Heather Shearer, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, added: “This event is one of the highlights of the year. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements, talents and resilience of Somerset’s children looked after and care experienced young people. Every nomination tells a story of determination, courage and personal growth.”

With more than 650 children currently in care in Somerset, the council says more foster carers are urgently needed to provide nurturing homes. Those interested in fostering can find out more at fosteringinsomerset.org.uk.

Further information about Somerset’s in Care Council and Leaving Care Council is available at somersetincarecouncils.org.uk, while details on engagement and participation opportunities for young people can be requested by emailing the Engagement and Participation Team at participationmailbox@somerset.gov.uk or visiting Somerset Young People’s Voice.