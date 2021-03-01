A record number of young people in Somerset are waking up today (Monday, March 1st) to discover which secondary school they’ll attend from this September – with 98 per cent offered a place at one of their top three choices.

Despite the largest number of secondary school applications ever received (4,654 this year compared to 4,512 in 2020), Somerset County Council figures released today show 97.65 per cent were offered one of their top three choices – with 91.87 per cent receiving their first.

Parents who applied for places online will receive their outcome by email today, whilst those who applied via paper forms will receive their offer by post in the coming days.

Councillor Faye Purbrick, Cabinet Member for Education and Transformation at Somerset County Council, says: “In a year like no other, we’re really proud to be able to offer so many of our young people one of their top three choices of secondary schools.”

“We’ve invested substantially in school buildings to ensure we have school spaces in the right places to meet the preferences of as many families as possible and will continue to do this as our populations change and grow.”

“Processing more than 4,650 applications and matching children to their preferences is a huge challenge and I’d like to thank all the staff involved.”

“From this September, these young people will start their new adventure as a year 7 in one our many fantastic secondary schools. I wish them all the very best on the next chapter of their school life.”

From the applications received this year:

1st preference met – 91.87 per cent (4276 applications)

2nd preference – 5.09 per cent (237 applications)

3rd preference – 0.69 per cent (32 applications)

Parents/carers of children not offered one of their top three secondary school preferences can appeal the decision. More information about the appeal process can be found here.

Parents who have applied for places for children starting school in September 2021 or moving from Infant to Junior or First to Middle school, will receive their outcomes in April.