A record number of Somerset 11-year-olds will be starting at their preferred secondary school in September, it has been announced this week.

A total of 4,612 pupils were told on Tuesday (March 1st) that they have got into their first choice school for the coming academic year. The number of 94.8 per cent of all applications is a three per cent increase on last year.

Of those who failed to win a place at their top choice, 156 (3.2 per cent) have been allocated a place at their second choice. 17 children (0.35 per cent) will be attending their third choice secondary school. It means less than two per cent will be taking up a place at a school outside their top three choices. This year marked the largest number of secondary school applications ever received by Somerset County Council. Parents and carers who applied for places online were informed of their outcomes by e-mail on Tuesday, while those who applied via paper forms will receive their offer by post in the coming days. Cllr Clare Paul, cabinet member for education at Somerset County Council, says: “We’re committed to ensuring the best education for our school-aged children and always aim to offer a place at one of their top three chosen schools.” “We’re delighted that after processing a record number of 4,866 applications, there is a 3 per cent increase in the number of young people receiving their first school choice.” “From this September, these young people will start their new adventure as a Year 7 in one our many fantastic secondary schools. I wish them all the very best on the next chapter of their school life.”

Parents/carers of children not offered one of their top three secondary school preferences can appeal the decision. More information about the appeal process can be found at http://www.somerset.gov.uk/ education-learning-and- schools/choosing-a-school/

Parents who have applied for places for children starting school in September 2022 or moving from infant to junior or first to middle school will receive their outcomes in April.