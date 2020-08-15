Today’s wet weather meant the Red Arrows were forced to cancel a fly-past through the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Saturday) during their VJ Day flight around the country.

The famous planes had been due to fly from Cardiff to London, taking in a route over Berrow at 5pm, but the poor weather led to a late change.

Martin Pert, leader of the RAF Red Arrows team, said in a post on social media this afternoon: “300ft cloudbase over Cardiff is no where near safe, nor legal, so I’m sorry we missed you all! Change of plan to land at RAF Brize Norton. Thank you for the support in foul weather.”

The cancellation came as the Burnham area has seen persistent rain and drizzle through today.

Earlier today, Burnham-On-Sea marked the 75th anniversary of VJ Day with a ceremony at the town’s war memorial, as reported here.