Red heat warning and new thunderstorm alert issued for Burnham-On-Sea on hottest day of the year

A red weather warning for extreme heat and a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday) on the hottest day of the year so far.

After Monday saw a storm and dozens of lightning strikes, a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the region from 6pm until midnight today.

Large areas of Somerset are included in the warning area, which predicts possibly disruptive storms following a peak temperature of up to 38°C.

Temperatures across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are climbed to the mid-30s on Wednesday – but the Met Office said the atmospheric conditions meant it felt closer to 40°C.