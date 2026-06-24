Red heat warning and new thunderstorm alert issued for Burnham-On-Sea on hottest day of the year

A red weather warning for extreme heat and a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday) on the hottest day of the year so far.
After Monday saw a storm and dozens of lightning strikes, a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the region from 6pm until midnight today.
Large areas of Somerset are included in the warning area, which predicts possibly disruptive storms following a peak temperature of up to 38°C.
Temperatures across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are climbed to the mid-30s on Wednesday – but the Met Office said the atmospheric conditions meant it felt closer to 40°C.
The heat is forcing schools across the Burnham-On-Sea area to remain closed today, with one headteacher saying he expected “to see more and more of this” in the future due to claimate change.
A Met Office spokesperson says: “After another very hot day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move towards southwest England during Thursday evening and night.”
“Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms may produce sudden, gusty winds with 50 to 60 mph possible. Frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain are additional hazards.”
The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows cooler conditions are on the way with a maximum temperature on Friday of 26°C and over the weekend.