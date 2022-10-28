Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being encouraged to make a meal of their Halloween pumpkins to help slash waste and cut costs.

Reducing food waste is one of the best ways you can help the environment, says Somerset Waste Partnership, which adds that it also saves money.

“From soups and savoury pies to sweet cakes, there are lots of ways to make the most of your pumpkin’s flesh after it has been scooped out ready for carving,” says a Somerset Waste Partnership spokesman.

For some seasonal ideas and advice, visit lovefoodhatewaste.com and hubbub.org.uk/how-to-eat-pumpkin.

“Making the most of your pumpkin is just one of the ways you can enjoy Halloween without generating scary amounts of waste – saving money at the same time.”

“Once your pumpkin is past its prime, breathe new life into it by composting if you can.”

“If you are dressing up or preparing for a Halloween party, avoid single-use plastics supermarket products and instead go for creepy costumes from old sheets and cardboard boxes that can be recycled later.”

“Preparing for trick-or-treaters? Get the children involved in making home-made healthier option rather than shop-bought sweets.”

All the food waste collected in Somerset – a staggering 22,922 tonnes in 2021-22 – is recycled in the county, turned into farm compost and electricity for homes at an anaerobic digestion plant. You can get a compost bin at somersetwaste.gov.uk/home-composting or if composting is not for you, make sure you add pumpkins to your food waste recycling.

Recipe for pumpkin pie

Full ingredients here

STEP 1 Place the pumpkin in a large saucepan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Cover with a lid and simmer for 15 mins or until tender. Drain pumpkin; let cool.

STEP 2 Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use it to line a 22cm loose-bottomed tart tin. Chill for 15 mins. Line the pastry with baking parchment and baking beans, then bake for 15 mins. Remove the beans and paper, and cook for a further 10 mins until the base is pale golden and biscuity. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.

STEP 3 Increase oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Push the cooled pumpkin through a sieve into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, salt, nutmeg and half the cinnamon. Mix in the beaten eggs, melted butter and milk, then add to the pumpkin purée and stir to combine. Pour into the tart shell and cook for 10 mins, then reduce the temperature to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Continue to bake for 35-40 mins until the filling has just set.

STEP 4 Leave to cool, then remove the pie from the tin. Mix the remaining cinnamon with the icing sugar and dust over the pie. Serve chilled.

Recipe for pumpkin soup

Full ingredients here

STEP 1 Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large saucepan, then gently cook 2 finely chopped onions for 5 mins, until soft but not coloured.

STEP 2 Add 1kg pumpkin or squash, cut into chunks, to the pan, then carry on cooking for 8-10 mins, stirring occasionally until it starts to soften and turn golden.

STEP 3 Pour 700ml vegetable or chicken stock into the pan and season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 mins until the squash is very soft.

STEP 4 Pour 150ml double cream into the pan, bring back to the boil, then purée with a hand blender. For an extra-velvety consistency you can pour the soup through a fine sieve. The soup can now be frozen for up to 2 months.

STEP 5 To make croutons: cut 4 slices wholemeal seeded bread into small squares.

STEP 6 Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a frying pan, then fry the bread until it starts to become crisp.

STEP 7 Add a handful of pumpkin seeds to the pan, then cook for a few mins more until they are toasted. These can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.

STEP 8 Reheat the soup if needed, taste for seasoning, then serve scattered with croutons and seeds and drizzled with more olive oil, if you want.

Recipe for pumpkin cake

Full ingredients here.

STEP 1 Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4. Butter and line a 30 x 20cm baking or small roasting tin with baking parchment. Put the flour, sugar, spice, bicarbonate of soda, sultanas and salt into a large bowl and stir to combine.

STEP 2 Beat the eggs into the melted butter, stir in the orange zest and juice, then mix with the dry ingredients till combined. Stir in the pumpkin. Pour the batter into the tin and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and springy to the touch.

STEP 3 To make the frosting, beat together the cheese, butter, icing sugar, orange zest and 1 tsp of the juice till smooth and creamy, then set aside in the fridge. When the cake is done, cool for 5 mins then turn it onto a cooling rack. Prick it all over with a skewer and drizzle with the rest of the orange juice while still warm. Leave to cool completely.

STEP 4 If you like, trim the edges of the cake. Give the frosting a quick beat to loosen, then, using a palette knife, spread over the top of the cake in peaks and swirls. If you’re making the cake ahead, keep it in the fridge then take out as many pieces as you want 30 mins or so before serving. Will keep, covered, for up to 3 days in the fridge.