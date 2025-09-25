Refurbishment of Apex Park toilets in Highbridge set to begin in October

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has confirmed that refurbishment work on the public toilets at Apex Park in Highbridge will begin during the week commencing Monday 6th October.

The upgrade is expected to take around four weeks to complete, with contractors working weekdays between 7.30am and 5.00pm.

The project will see the replacement of flooring and toilet pans, along with the installation of modern self-flushing systems.

A spokesperson adds: “This project is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to improving local amenities and ensuring that Apex Park remains a welcoming and accessible space for all visitors.”

“To minimise disruption during this period, portable toilet facilities will be provided on-site for public use. Clear signage will be in place to direct visitors to these temporary facilities.”

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while these improvements are carried out.”

“Once completed, the refurbished toilets will offer a cleaner, safer, and more comfortable experience for park users.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier in September that the £14,000 project had been given the approval by town councillors. It’s expected the work will be funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – a charge levied by local authorities on new housing developments.

CIL funds are financial contributions that local authorities in England and Wales can collect from developers for new building projects. These funds are specifically designated to support infrastructure development to accommodate the impact of new developments.