Changes to the days when refuse and recycling is collected will be confirmed in a new guide that will start arriving next week at homes in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, Brean, the Huntspills and Brent Knoll.

Everyone in these areas will be getting the guide ahead of a change to collection days for some local households in February.

The new guides, which include an 18-month collection calendar, and their delivery costs come at no cost to Somerset Council since they are being funded by the council’s collections contractor Suez recycling and recovery UK.

The changes will make rounds more efficient and manageable for crews, whilst reducing mileage and carbon emissions.

Cllr Dixie Darch, Executive Lead Member for Climate and Environment said: “Check your guide and keep it, the guide includes your new collection calendar, making it easy for you to look up your collection days.”

“Updating the collection routes will have a positive impact on the environment by reducing vehicle mileage and carbon emissions, changes begin from 12 February.”

“The changes, and all the associated mailings, come at no cost to the council and will help towards making the county greener and more sustainable.”

Residents in this phase can now look up their new collection day online, and download a copy of their service guide. If a service guide is not available to download – this means they are not part of phase one.

Any changes to collection days will start from 12 February 2024 and until then collection days will remain the same.

It is important that everyone looks out for their guide, checks it and keeps it for future reference. Unfortunately, crews will not be able to return for collections if bins and boxes have not been put out on the correct day.