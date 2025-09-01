Region’s top tennis talent competes at Burnham-On-Sea tennis events

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has served up a spectacular fortnight of tennis action, welcoming players from across the region and beyond for two major events that showcased talent, community spirit, and glorious summer weather.

From 18th to 23rd August, the club hosted the British Lawn Tennis Association’s Burnham-On-Sea Open Tennis Competition, drawing 194 entries across 38 events.

Competitors ranged from under-8 juniors to seasoned players aged 55+, with matches expertly overseen by referee Donna Budd.

Spectators were treated to high-quality tennis and delicious refreshments, thanks to the tireless efforts of Avenue’s dedicated volunteers.

Hot on the heels of the Open, the Somerset County Closed Championships kicked off on 24th August, running through to the 30th.

Avenue Head Coach Tim Seymour led a lively warm-up for the youngest age groups, with Pippa Lawton taking on refereeing duties. Once again, the club buzzed with daily matches, friendly faces, and top-notch catering.

Beyond the tournaments, Avenue Tennis Club continues to thrive as a hub for local families. Friday nights are a highlight, featuring adult social play, coaching sessions, and the ever-popular Vinny’s Minis—now expanded to three hours of age-grouped fun from 5pm to 8pm. With a well-stocked bar and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to unwind, whether you’re picking up a racket or just popping in for a chat.

Coach Tim Seymour also offers a wide range of coaching options, including cardio tennis, private lessons, and group sessions. His upcoming ‘Getting to Grips with Tennis’ improvers course begins on 5th September, and a new ‘Parent & Tots’ indoor programme launches on 11th September. Spaces are limited, so early booking via www.tennis-extreme.com is advised.

Membership remains affordable, with junior rates starting at just £18 per year and special deals for parents who want to play exclusively with their children. Full details are available at www.avenuetennis.com.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious newcomer, Avenue Tennis Club invites you to join the fun at The Grove, Burnham-On-Sea TA8 2PA.