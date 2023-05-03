Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church bells have been undergoing repairs during the last two months in readiness to ring after this weekend’s Coronation.

“It has been a tight schedule to complete the work in time for the Coronation,” Churchwarden David Carter told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The bearings have been replaced on two bells, Nos 5 and 7, and No 5 has a new clapper and has been turned to a quarter due to wear, he adds.

“It has been good to see the necessary refurbishment completed and to hear the bells ring again.”

Local engineer Isaac O’Shea, who undertook the work, said it has generally gone well and he confirmed the bells will be ready to ring for the King between 4.30 – 5.00pm on Saturday 6th May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The work has been blessed by Revd Richard Sigrist with the bell ringers in the church tower.

There will also be a Celebration Eucharist at 10.00am on Sunday 7th May and the church, decorated with flowers to reflect the celebrations, will be open from Sunday following the service until 2.00pm and each day between 10.00am–2.00pm until Saturday 13th May.