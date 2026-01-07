Rescued badger makes full recovery after Christmas ordeal in drainage ditch

A young female badger rescued on Christmas Eve after falling into a drainage ditch near Burnham-On-Sea has made a full recovery and has now been released back into the wild.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntspill says the badger was discovered soaked through, freezing cold and exhausted after becoming trapped in the water-filled ditch.

She was quickly taken into the care of the charity, who said she was “shivering heavily on arrival” but showed no obvious injuries.

Staff provided a quiet, warm space along with a heat lamp, food and water, allowing her body temperature to slowly rise.

By Christmas morning, they reported a noticeable improvement, with the badger appearing far brighter and more comfortable.

She later underwent a follow‑up veterinary assessment to ensure there were no underlying issues, and rescuers say she continued to recover well over the following days. She has since been successfully released back into her natural habitat.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre thanked the member of the public who reported the incident and reminded residents to seek help if they come across wildlife in distress.

Anyone who finds an injured or orphaned wild animal can call the group’s 24‑hour advice line on 01278 783250.