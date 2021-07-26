Residents from the Burnham-On-Sea area joined a demonstration against fire and rehire practices at Clarks outside the shoemakers’ headquarters in Street on Monday (26th July).

Unite, which represents around 200 Clarks headquarters staff, has warned that its members are considering strike action after being told they will be ‘fired’ from their old employment contracts and ‘rehired’ onto new inferior ones.

The union has backed a bill to outlaw fire and rehire put forward in Parliament by Barry Gardiner MP, who travelled to Somerset to show solidarity with Clarks’ workers.

Under the proposals put forward by Clarks, which was taken over by a Hong Kong-based private equity firm earlier this year, Unite says its members would see reductions in overtime rates, sick pay, parental leave, redundancy packages and call out pay.

More than 100 Clarks warehouse staff, who are members of the Community Union, as well as a smaller amount of warehouse staff who are members of Unite, are also considering strike action over similar proposals.

A Clarks spokesperson said: “Clarks is currently consulting with unions and employees at our Westway Distribution Centre in Street, Somerset on proposed changes to employment terms and conditions for all operatives. As we are in a period of consultation, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Unite said that it will work with community to stop the fire and rehire attacks, including coordinating any potential strike action.

Unite regional officer Gareth Lowe said: “Our members, as well as their warehouse colleagues in the Community union, will not stand for Clarks attempts to slash their terms and conditions.”

“Fire and rehire is wrong and Clarks risks having its entire Street operations shut down during strikes if it does not change tack.”

MP Barry Gardiner, above, added: “I have been really encouraged by the support I have received from MPs from every party and every corner of the country. This issue effects millions of working people across Britain and their families.”

“Every union and good employer knows fire and rehire is wrong and together we can make Britain the best place to work. Carpenters, cleaners and comedians all back this Bill.”

“I have been travelling the country to promote the Bill and I have heard terrible stories that are an embarrassment to British industry but together I know we can win.”

Pictured: The protest in Street on Monday (Photos: David Pearce)