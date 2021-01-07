Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to take part in the new Clap for Heroes which starts tonight (Thursday).
Last year, the weekly ‘Clap For Carers’ doorstep applause for front-line NHS staff and other key workers ran for 10 weeks during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown last spring.
Founder Annemarie Plas has said it will return at 8pm every Thursday.
She hopes the initiative will “lift the spirit of all of us” including “all who are pushing through this difficult time.”
The idea of clapping and banging pots from doorsteps originally began as a one-off to support NHS staff on 26th March last year – three days after the UK went into lockdown for the first time.
After proving popular it was expanded to cover all key workers and continued every Thursday for 10 weeks, with millions of people across the UK taking part including across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.
Members of the Royal Family and politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.
Pictured; Top, Burnham residents joined the Clap For Carers last year