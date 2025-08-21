13.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 22, 2025
News

Rich’s Cider celebrates triple Gold win at Taste of the West Awards 2025

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team at a popular Somerset cider maker near Burnham-On-Sea is raising a glass this week after scooping three prestigious Gold Awards at the Taste of the West Awards 2025.

Rich’s Cider, based in Watchfield near Highbridge, has been recognised for its Vintage Cider, Golden Harvest Medium, and Apple Juice — each earning top honours in the UK’s largest regional food and drink awards programme.

The awards, which champion excellence across the South West, are judged by industry experts through blind tastings. A Gold Award signifies outstanding quality, flavour, and authenticity.

A spokesperson for Rich’s Cider told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received three Gold Awards this year.”

“To be recognised by Taste of the West is a huge honour and a testament to the hard work, craftsmanship and passion that goes into every drop of our cider and apple juice.”

The family-run business has long been part of Somerset’s proud cider-making tradition, and this latest achievement reinforces its reputation for producing world-class apple products.

The team say the triple win highlights their commitment to keeping traditional Somerset cider-making alive for future generations.

