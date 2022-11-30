Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfied near Highbridge is hosting a Christmas Fair this Thursday, December 1st.

The event will see over 30 festive stalls and entertainment set up from 5pm until 9pm in the cider farm’s yard, farm shop and restaurant.

There will also be festive music between 6pm and 8pm from Weston Choral Society, Rosemary’s Florists will be selling floral wreaths, and Secret Valley Christmas Trees of Goathurst will be selling locally sourced trees.

“From delicious products made by our fantastic local suppliers and brilliant home-grown businesses, the Fair will be great for kicking off or continuing your Christmas shopping,” says a spokesperson.