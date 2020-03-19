Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to close from Friday 20th March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Pat Scott says he hoped the cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street could stay open with ‘social distancing’ of the audience during screenings of films, but that won’t be possible.

He says he has come to the “difficult decision” to close the cinema from Friday.

“S&B Cinemas regret to announce that due to the Coronavirus both our Ritz Burnham on Sea and Westway Frome cinemas will be closed from Friday 20th March until further notice.”

“This has been a difficult decision to make but the safety and health of our staff and customers is paramount to us.”

“We will keep you updated as and when possible. We thank you for your custom, and we hope to see you again soon.”