More than £5,000 has been raised for local good causes so far this year from weekly quiz nights at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club – and now local groups are being invited to benefit from future sessions.

The weekly Monday charity quiz nights have benefited Burnham Womens Institute, Brent Knoll RSPCA, Burnham Scouts, Secret World in East Huntspill, Pawlett Pre-School, Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue this year, raising a total to date of £5,116.

Local clubs, groups and charities are being invited to contact the Ritz Social Club as they start taking bookings for dates from January 2023.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really pleased to be able to offer local groups the opportunity to raise a substantial amount for their good cause. We organise everything, supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle.”

“All the good cause has to do is promote the quiz within their group, supply a few raffle prizes and enjoy the evening. Our target for 2023 is £7,000 so if your group or charity wants to share in this please contact us.”

The quiz is family friendly, hand-out rounds are given out at 8pm and the questions start promptly at 8.30pm, ending about 10.30pm. Teams of up to six are invited to arrive from 7.45pm. Admission is £1 per person. The quizes are open to all.

Every penny raised on the night goes to the visiting charity or group and the winning team gets a token prize.

If you would like your group or charity to be booked in for a future date or just want more info contact mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text Mike on 07936538263.