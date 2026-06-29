RNLI lifeguards return to Burnham-On-Sea and Brean for summer season

RNLI lifeguards will return to Burnham‑On‑Sea and Brean beaches from this weekend as the summer season begins, with daily patrols running from 4th July to 6th September.

Their arrival follows several weeks of pre‑season training, during which teams refreshed their casualty‑care skills, completed fitness tests, and practised lifesaving techniques in preparation for the busy months ahead.

Last year proved to be a demanding season for Somerset’s lifeguards, who responded to 74 incidents across the two beaches.

They carried out 38 rescues and assists, delivered 31 first‑aid treatments, and helped a total of 108 people.

At Brean, lifeguards assisted five people cut off by the rapidly incoming tide, while at Burnham’s estuary bar six individuals were guided back to safety after becoming stranded on shifting sands. A young child was also rescued from mud on Burnham’s main beach.

The RNLI provides its lifeguard service in partnership with local authorities and private beach owners, who request and support the seasonal cover each year.

This summer also marks 25 years of the RNLI lifeguard service, which has saved 1,098 lives and aided 167,592 people across the South West since 2001. Over that time, lifeguards have responded to 185,954 incidents and carried out more than 22 million preventative actions.

Somerset’s coastline is known for its extreme tidal range, soft mud and fast‑moving water, making the RNLI’s presence particularly important during peak visitor periods. Lifeguard supervisor Brett Schofield said teams were ready for the season ahead after recent refresher training and inductions.

He said lifeguards were “looking forward to returning to the beaches and getting back to what they do best — keeping people safe, offering advice and providing a professional lifesaving service.”

He thanked Somerset Council for its continued support and urged visitors to choose lifeguarded beaches, pay attention to flags and signage, and follow safety guidance.

He added that at Burnham‑On‑Sea and Brean, the significant tidal range can quickly expose deep mud and soft sand, making it unsafe to attempt to reach the water at certain times.

The RNLI lifeguards will remain on duty throughout the summer, providing a reassuring presence for everyone enjoying Somerset’s coastline.