RNLI lifeguards return today to Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches for tourist season

RNLI lifeguards are returning to Burnham-On-Sea beach from today (Saturday June 29th) for the summer season.

The RNLI lifeguards will be operating daily patrols of the beaches until Sunday 1st September.

The RNLI Lifeguards are providing the service alongside the Somerset Council employed beach safety staff who are on duty at Burnham, Brean and Berrow.

The lifeguards service was saved earlier this year after being threatened by Somerset Council’s cutbacks, as reported here, amid the authority’s financial emergency.

The RNLI works in partnership with local authorities and private beach owners each year to set up and roll out a lifeguard service, at their request.

Matthew Whitley, Regional Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “Our lifeguards have spent the last few weeks going through inductions and training to make sure they are ready for the new season. They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best, offering preventative advice and a top-quality lifesaving service.”

“We’d also like to thank Somerset Council who have been made it possible to provide the service for the peak summer season where lifeguards join alongside the beach warden service to keep the public safe.”

“As ever, we want people who are coming to the coast to enjoy themselves but to do so safely. It is our strong advice that people head to a lifeguarded beach, follow the advice of the lifeguards and pay attention to the flags or safety signage.”

“The beaches of Burnham-On-Sea and Brean have extremely large tidal ranges that expose large mud flats and sinking sand, attempting to reach the water at certain times of the day can be very dangerous and lifeguards regularly patrol providing safety advice.”

He adds that setting up a lifeguard service each season involves several different elements, including recruiting and training lifeguards and organising the logistics to deliver equipment, and in some cases, lifeguard units, to each beach.