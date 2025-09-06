RNLI lifeguards end summer patrols on Burnham and Brean beaches today

RNLI lifeguards will wrap up their summer beach safety patrols on Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches this Sunday (September 7th), following what has been described as an exceptionally busy peak season across the region.

The charity says its lifeguard teams have been busy on the two local beaches throughout the summer months, responding to everything from minor injuries to more serious incidents, and ensuring beachgoers could enjoy the coast safely.

RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead for the South West, Henry Saddler-Irvine, says: “This Sunday marks the end of our peak lifeguard season for 2025. I’d like to thank our lifeguards for their hard work over the entire season keeping people safe whilst they enjoy the coast.”

“Our teams have shown immense dedication and skill in responding to numerous incidents and giving critical care to people who have found themselves in difficulty.”

The RNLI also extended its thanks to local authorities and private beach owners for their continued support.

With the peak season drawing to a close, beach users can always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any difficulty.