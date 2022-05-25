RNLI lifeguards are bring sought for Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches this summer.

The charity is encouraging anybody who likes the thought of having a beach as their office to get involved and attend a training session.

The RNLI currently provides a lifeguarding service across two beaches in the Sedgemoor area during the peak summer season which starts on Saturday 2nd July and runs until Sunday 4th September.

Luke Penman, RNLI beach lifeguard supervisor for the Sedgemoor area, says: “We’re looking for beach lifeguards to employee on the beaches from Burnham-On-Sea to Brean.”

“Working for the RNLI as a beach lifeguard, you will gain valuable life skills such as working with public, first aid and become more confident and fit in-and-around the sea.”

“Before becoming a beach lifeguard candidates will need to achieve a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ). We are running a course in-house from the 6th – 10th June in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We’re only running this for people who’re interested in working for the RNLI as a beach lifeguard in the Sedgemoor area. Candidates must be aged 16 or over. We are running this beach lifeguard course covering essential costs only (£90 total cost) to aid employment in the area, it would cost considerably more through a commercial business (£300+).”

The RNLI then conducts the following fitness test which candidates need to pass within the below times:

400m (16 lengths of a 25m pool) in 7mins 30 secs and the first 200m in 3 mins and 30 secs

200m beach run in 40 secs

25m underwater / 25m swim in 50 secs

This is also part of the beach lifeguard course fitness tests.

“In particular we are looking for candidates who are strong swimmers, surfers with good water skills and people with strong communication and team work skills.”

For the application form, click here: Lifeguards: Berrow to Burnham-on-Sea (rnli.org)