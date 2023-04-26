The RNLI is seeking new lifeguards to join its team for the new tourist season, patrolling the three beaches at Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow.

The charity is encouraging anybody interested to sign up to a free lifeguard course which will run at the end of May.

The RNLI is running a six day lifeguard course in Burnham during Whitsun week (30th May to 4th June) to train the next round of lifesavers to patrol beaches.

Successful applicants who pass the course will have the opportunity to join the RNLI and receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for a future career in whichever sector they wish.

Matt Whitley, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for North Devon and Somerset, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.”

“Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.”

“The job also has great paths for progression – we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”

The course will run at Burnham-On-Sea beach daily from 30th May to 4th June and allow people to gain their National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification, needed to work as a lifeguard on UK beaches.

Only those people interested in working on the beaches around Burnham-On-Sea will be accepted on the course.

A minimum standard of swimming fitness (400m pool swim in under 8 minutes) must be met in order to secure a place on the course and prospective candidates will be subject to a prior screening process to assess this. The course cost will be covered by the RNLI.

For more information on the lifeguard course and joining the lifeguard team in Somerset, contact Matt Whitley on: 07817 619782 or mullacott_sc@rnli.org.uk