A night of ‘high energy’ music is in store in Burnham-On-Sea when a trio of talented musicians, Voodoo Room, celebrate the music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream.

The music of the these iconic, legendary superstars will be celebrated this Friday, 4th February, at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson from The Princess Theatre says: “No wigs, no gimmicks, Voodoo Room are not a tribute act, just fantastic musicians playing great music.”

“Members of Voodoo Room have numerous high profile recording and touring credits under their belts including Stevie Winwood, Massive Attack, Lulu, Arthur Brown, Fish, Thunder and many more.”

“Garnering standing ovations and laden with praise wherever they play, Voodoo Room put on a show not to be missed.”

Tickets are priced at £19 (inc booking fee) and to book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/voodoo-room/ or for more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.