A Burnham-On-Sea based campervan hire company has seen a surge in ‘staycation’ bookings this summer, including from several celebrities.

Mel Everett, who is also a commercial radio DJ, runs The Campervan Hire Company from Burnham, providing Volkswagen camper vans for hire in the south west.

She says that over the past week, the son of David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and his girlfriend Mia Regan hired one of the vans for a trip to Cornwall and also popped into Burnham.

Mel says: “We started the business last year and didn’t know if it would work due to Covid but we have had great support locally and from further afield.”

“I have worked in radio for the last 30 years and have been lucky enough to meet some amazing people and had to tell Romeo that I was the DJ for his mum on the SpiceWorld tour in the 90s!”

She adds: “This week we have also ‘This Morning’ gardener Daisy Payne and Heart FM presenter Ben Atkinson taking one of our vans on a trip.”

She adds: “We planned on starting the business in the March of 2020 but went straight into lockdown.”

“We were fully booked last summer and this year is looking great thanks to the increase in staycations.”

“I was also lucky to do a breakfast show with Ben Atkinson from Heart FM for 4 years and became friends with his lovely fiancé Daisy Payne then.”

See more at https://thecampervanhirecompany.godaddysites.com/