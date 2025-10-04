12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 05, 2025
Rotary Club to hold Brean Down classic car and bike meet today
News

Rotary Club to hold Brean Down classic car and bike meet today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Down

Petrolheads and breakfast lovers alike are gearing up for a busy morning at Brean Down today (Sunday, October 5th) when the Rotary Club hosts a Classic Car and Breakfast BBQ event.

Running from 9am to 1pm, the gathering promises a dazzling display of classic cars, supercars, motorbikes, and rare vehicles — all parked up opposite the National Trust car park in Somerset (TA8 2RS).

Visitors can expect a feast for the eyes and the stomach, with a sizzling breakfast BBQ served throughout the morning.

Organisers say the event is open to all, with reservations recommended due to high interest. All profits will go to local charities supported by Rotary, making it a feel-good day out for a good cause.

A spokesperson for organisers Wrington Vale Rotary Club said: “We’re thrilled to bring together motoring enthusiasts and the local community for a morning of great food, stunning vehicles, and charitable giving. Whether you’re a fan of vintage motors or just fancy a bacon bap by the sea, there’s something for everyone.”

