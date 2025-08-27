Police and council react to roundabouts in Burnham and Highbridge being painted with red crosses

Police and Somerset Council have responded to two roundabouts in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge being painted with red crosses to look like St George’s flags.

A roundabout next to the Pepperall Road junction with Burnham Road, and a second roundabout next to the Esso filling station in Burnham Road near Apex Park were painted overnight into Saturday (August 23rd).

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says: “We are aware of a number of incidents of St George’s flags being painted on roundabouts.”

“Where offences such as criminal damage are identified, a proportionate investigation will take place and officers will follow-up lines of enquiry.”

“We are working with the relevant councils who are dealing with the removal of flags or graffiti.”

A spokesperson for Somerset Council adds: “We understand that some residents may want to show a feeling of national pride, and they are welcome to do so.”

“However, people should not paint public property without permission. This is particularly important on areas around the public highway, where flags or markings could pose a safety risk to road users. Removal has to be paid for from the public purse.”

The red lines started appearing across the UK last week after Birmingham Council removed around 200 England flags from lampposts on safety grounds, prompting residents to paint crosses on several roundabouts in the city.

Flags have also been installed on M5 motorway bridges through Somerset.