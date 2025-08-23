Roundabouts in Burnham and Highbridge painted with red crosses

Two roundabouts in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been painted with red crosses to look like St George’s flags.

A roundabout next to the Pepperall Road junction with Burnham Road, and a second roundabout next to the Esso filling station in Burnham Road near Apex Park were painted overnight into Saturday (August 23rd).

Local councillors have warned that daubing the mini-roundabouts with the red crosses poses a danger to drivers and pedestrians.

Similar painting of roundabouts is being investigated by Police in other parts of the country, including Birmingham and Worcestershire.

Some on social media described the painted traffic islands as “vandalism,” while others think they are “patriotic.”

One local resident said on Saturday evening: “The council doesn’t have money for all kinds of services, let alone repainting of mini road islands. There must be better ways to show pride that don’t resort to vandalism.”