Royal British Legion Burnham-On-Sea Branch reassures residents after closure rumours

The team running Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch have this week reassured residents that rumours of its looming closure are not correct – adding that the branch is experiencing a marked rise in activity and membership.

The branch, based in Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea, says it is enjoying one of its most positive periods in years, with new members joining and weekly Coffee Mornings being well supported.

Chairman Simon Orchard, who stepped into the role last November, says the renewed energy within the branch has been matched by strong support from the wider community.

“It is a privilege to serve as Chairman of the Burnham-On-Sea Branch. The support from our members and the wider community has been fantastic, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the role. We are committed to keeping the branch active, welcoming, and firmly rooted by in the heart of the community,” he says.

The branch is to hold a summer gathering, with a community BBQ, on Friday 14th August from midday until 2pm. It will run alongside the usual Coffee Morning from 10am, and all are welcome.

Organisers say the event is part of their ongoing work to ensure the branch remains a welcoming place for both long‑standing members and newcomers.