Royal Mail has this week apologised to residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area for delays to some local post services caused by Covid self-isolation.

It says some deliveries are being impacted due to staff testing positive and being in isolation.

A Royal Mail spokesperson says: “The vast majority of mail is being delivered safely and on time. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.”

“In some areas of Burnham-On-Sea, we have been experiencing some delays to service due to Covid related self-isolation.”

“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience experienced.”

Some local residents in the Burnham area say they have not received deliveries for several days due to the issues.

Customers with queries about local delivery issues can contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via www.royalmail.com.