Royal Mail launching new 24/7 parcel lockers at Burnham-On-Sea Tesco as part of UK trial

Royal Mail is introducing new 24‑hour parcel lockers outside Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store as part of a six‑month national trial.

The lockers allow customers to collect, send and return parcels at any time of day, offering an additional out‑of‑home delivery option.

They include built‑in label printing, meaning users can scan a QR code and print postage labels on site without needing a home printer.

Burnham-On-Sea is among the first locations to receive the new lockers, alongside Ashby‑de‑la‑Zouch, Barrow, Bury, Cullompton, Horwich, March, Preston and Salisbury.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said the trial aims to expand the company’s parcel access network and make it easier for customers to manage deliveries.

The company currently operates around 25,000 parcel access points across the UK, including 2,600 lockers, 11,500 Post Office branches, 8,000 Royal Mail shops, 1,200 customer service points and 1,400 parcel postboxes.

Jack Clarkson, managing director for out‑of‑home and commercial excellence at Royal Mail, says the partnership with Tesco will help improve convenience for shoppers: “We are really excited to bring Royal Mail lockers to Tesco stores… It’s great news for shoppers and a step toward delivering our ambition to triple our parcel points to 45,000 by 2030,” he said.

Tesco said the move forms part of a wider test of locker partnerships across a small number of stores, adding that the service will give customers another convenient option to collect and drop off parcels during their shopping trip.