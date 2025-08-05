Soldier’s tribute mural in Burnham-On-Sea defaced in paint attack

A soldier’s tribute mural in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has been vandalised with paint to the shock of residents.

The mural of a British Army soldier who served with the Royal Welch Fusiliers outside The Boss Lounge in Chapel Street was daubed with white paint in an attack at just before 6pm on Tuesday evening (August 5th).

“We’re really shocked and upset by what has happened,” a spokesperson for The Boss Lounge told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The wall painting that was targeted is not just any artwork — it holds deep meaning and pride for the English people and the country.”

“It was a tribute and a symbol of respect and remembrance. To see it defaced in this way is truly heartbreaking. It’s disgusting and completely disrespectful.”

A community-spirited business removed the paint overnight and flowers have since been placed next to it.

CCTV footage of the incident at 5.57pm has been shared with Burnham-On-Sea Police in the hope of identifying the person responsible.

Police have requested anyone with information about the incident should contact 101.