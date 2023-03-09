The team behind a colourful Royal-themed carnival cart which took part in the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant last year has been given a national award.

Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival has been named the winner of the People’s Choice category in the Creative Lives Award. The crew won after almost 12,500 votes were cast by the public.

Dave Stokes, publicity director for the carnival, said they are “delighted” with the award and the public vote “makes it even more special.” Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area were invited to vote last December.

In 2022, the many clubs that make up the carnival procession put aside their traditional rivalries to build the entry for the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant which also took part in Bridgwater Carnival and the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession. Hundreds of carnivalites from 17 carnival clubs worked together on the 100-ft long cart designed to reflect the regal elements of the monarchy.

Dave Stokes added: “There is no doubt that Jubilation really captured the mood of the nation at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and following the sad passing of Elizabeth II just a few months later, the royalty themed carnival cart brought an even greater significance and purpose.”

He added: “The ‘carnivalites’ involved with the Jubilation project will never forget the experience and have fond memories which will last a lifetime. The cart represents everything which is great about Bridgwater Carnival, the Somerset Carnivals, and the South West, and on behalf of everybody involved with the project, we would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person who voted for Jubilation. Your help and support is very much appreciated.”

Other winners recognised in the awards ceremony included Mental Inkness, joint winner of the Peer Award for Excellence, and African and Caribbean Elders in Scotland, who won the Celebrating Diversity Award.

Video: Jubilation takes part in Jubilee parade

Pictured: Top – Chris Hocking, Life Member and Director for Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival with his wife Linda, and award organisers ( Emma Mickleburgh, JMA Photography)