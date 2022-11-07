Large numbers of carnival fans have been taking a daytime look at the dozens of carnival carts lined up to take part in tonight’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

The colourful carts arrived in Burnham’s Queen’s Drive and Ben Travers Way on Saturday night after arriving from the Bridgwater Carnival.

They include the ‘Jubilation’ cart, pictured above, which was part of The Queen’s Jubilee procession in London back in June. It will be the first cart in tonight’s procession.

The unique ‘Jubilation’ cart was built by 200 members of 17 carnival clubs for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London after many months of work on building it.

Many hundreds of people have taken a first look at the carts in the daylight, as pictured here, ahead of the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival which starts at 7.30pm.

The super entry from Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club, pictured above, is also sure to get plenty of local support along the carnival route.