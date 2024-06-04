RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre invites local businesses to their community engagement week

As the RSPCA marks its 200th anniversary and as part of National Volunteers Week, the charity’s North Somerset Branch in Brent Knoll is holding a Community Engagement Week.

They are inviting members, volunteers and the local community to join in on the events happening throughout the week from June 3rd-9th and to celebrate the dedication and achievements of the charity’s volunteers.

It is also a unique opportunity for local businesses to come and meet the team and the animals in their care.

During the Community Engagement Week, there will be an afternoon tea for volunteers, their AGM, an audience with Damien Boyd – author of the DI Nick Dixon Crime Series and their regular pop-up shop event on 8th and 9th June.

If you own or are part of a local business and you would like to find out more about the Branch, and how you could support their work, you can contact dawn.pawlett@rspcanorthsomerset.org.uk to book a tour around the animal centre.

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch is a separately registered charity from the national RSPCA and it is funded by four charity shops and relies on the generous donations from the local community and of course, the support of their dedicated volunteers whose help is invaluable.

The branch supports its local RSPCA Inspectors by providing funds for the emergency treatment and accommodation of animals, which they consider will suffer as a result of inaction or mistreatment by the owners or where the owners have financial difficulties, suffer ill health or pass away.

The Society’s Inspectorate (as well as providing education, information and advice) rescues animals in distress and enforces laws against the cruel mistreatment of animals in England and Wales by bringing prosecutions.

This work is key to ‘the prevention or suppression of cruelty and promotes humane sentiments towards animals which involves moral benefit to humankind as a whole.

Katy Darelli, Centre Manager, adds: “The Brent Knoll Animal Centre team are here to help animals in need and their owners who need us more than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis. The RSPCA is getting more calls about abandoned animals, neglect is on the rise and more animals are coming into our care.”

“At the same time while caring for the animals we are faced with increased bills and less donations due to the financially difficult economic climate. But together we can help animals and everyone can do their bit from donating funds to our cause, volunteering or even dropping goods off at our charity shops. Our Community Engagement Week is one way that we can reach out to our local community and ask for any help that that they are able to offer.”