The RSPCA in Somerset says it is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals amid fears the fallout from the Covid crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets.

Typically, the charity sees abandonment peak in the summer months. Between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA which accounts for 30% of all animals reported abandoned last year.

During last year’s summer months the charity received 276 reports about dumped animals in Somerset, including the tragic case of a horse with severe leg injuries found tied to a metal gate last July. The horse had injuries to his front right leg and was completely lame and unable to bear weight upon it, and had also been left without water and without shelter. Sadly his injuries were so severe that he was put to sleep on veterinary advice.

The RSPCA is braced for an even bigger impact this summer following the easing of lockdown and the financial impact on the Coronavirus pandemic, and has launched an emergency appeal to continue its vital rescue work.

During the three months since lockdown began, the RSPCA has received reports about 3,492 abandoned animals* – about 40 calls a day – including 1,509 dogs, 1,165 cats, 299 small furries such as hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets and 275 exotic pets.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals.”

“Fortunately during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.”

He adds: “Sadly summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

RSPCA rescue teams have been working throughout lockdown after being classified as essential key workers. The numbers of animals being cared for by the RSPCA has risen by more than 1,500 to 5,600 during the pandemic.

Dermot continues: “This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis.”

“I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis, please don’t abandon them now.”

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals that have been abandoned this summer, visit www.rspca.org.uk/abandonments