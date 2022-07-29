The RSPCA will be holding a two-day fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre this weekend.

On Saturday July 30th and Sunday 31st, the North Somerset branch will host a pop-up shop at its centre in Brent Road from 11am to 3pm on both days.

It will include a bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community.

Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

A spokesperson adds: “Our special event will help to raise much-needed funds which will help with the cost of maintaining the animal centre and pro-active animal welfare in the local community.”

“We support our local RSPCA inspectors by providing funds for the emergency treatment and accommodation of animals when they have been mistreated, abandoned, or their owners are no longer able to care for their animals.”