Rubbish and recycling collections delayed over August Bank Holiday

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being reminded that rubbish and recycling collections will be running a day later than usual during the week beginning Monday 25th August due to the summer Bank Holiday.

No collections will take place on Bank Holiday Monday (25th August), with crews resuming rounds from Tuesday 26th August.

This means that households normally served on Monday will have their waste collected on Tuesday, and the pattern will continue throughout the week.

Friday collections will move to Saturday 30th August, ensuring all scheduled pickups are completed by the weekend.

A spokesperson for the local waste services team said: “We appreciate residents’ cooperation during the bank holiday week. Please remember to put your bins out a day later than usual to avoid missed collections.”

Meanwhile, recycling centres that usually open on Mondays will remain open on the Bank Holiday, offering residents the chance to drop off excess waste or recyclables as needed.