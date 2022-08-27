Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being reminded that rubbish collections will be running a day later this week due to the Bank Holiday – but recycling centres will be open as usual.

There will be no collections across Somerset on the Summer Bank Holiday Monday (29th August), meaning rubbish collection services will be one day later all week, including Friday pick-ups taking place on Saturday 3rd September.

“The changes will affect roadside recycling, refuse and garden waste collections, as well as assisted collections,” says a spokesman for Somerset Waste Partnership.

“Recycling sites remain on their usual timetables, with all 16 centres open across Somerset from 9am-4pm on Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday.”

All kerbside collections return to their usual schedules from Monday 5th September.