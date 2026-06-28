HomeNewsRusting information boards in Burnham and Highbridge to be replaced by council
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Rusting information boards in Burnham and Highbridge to be replaced by council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Rusting noticeboards in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to be replaced with modern new versions after town councillors approved funding for upgrades.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has agreed to move forward with a package of work to install new double‑sided “You Are Here” boards at Highbridge Train Station and Burnham’s Oxford Street Car Park to improve wayfinding for residents and visitors.

The existing boards, pictured, at both sites are outdated, damaged and “no longer fit for purpose,” councillors said at their latest meeting.

They added that replacing them with clearer, more accessible signage would support tourism, help local businesses, and strengthen the town’s image as a welcoming destination.

The new boards will feature updated maps highlighting local points of interest and will be housed in weather‑resistant external frames better designed to withstand coastal conditions.

Funding for the project will come from a combination of sources: £2,892.50 from Highbridge CIL, £2,592.00 from the council’s earmarked reserve, and £300.50 from Estates Maintenance.

CIL stands for Community Infrastructure Levy. It is a charge that local authorities in England and Wales can place on new housing developments. The funds are then used to pay for community infrastructure projects.

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