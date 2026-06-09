Safety advice issued to Apex Park visitors as possible toxic algae returns to lakes

Visitors to Highbridge’s Apex Park are being urged to take extra care around the lakes after Somerset Council received a report of a possible algal bloom.

The Council says it is “taking this seriously” and its rangers have been on site this week, carrying out checks and water tests, while also liaising with the Environment Agency.

If blue‑green algae is confirmed, warning signs will be put up advising people not to enter the water and to keep dogs out as a precaution. Further longer‑term actions would also be taken to address the issue.

The Council has also contacted Highbridge Angling Association to keep members informed of the situation.

In the meantime, visitors are being asked to avoid any water that appears discoloured or raises concern. The authority says this advice applies to both people and pets while investigations continue.

Despite its name, the algae is a bacteria called cyanobacteria that grows in hot weather. It can be harmful to humans and can be fatal to animals, and can also suffocate fish as it uses up oxygen in the water.