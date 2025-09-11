Safety warning issued by council as it moves to take down lamp-post flags

Flags being attached to Burnham-On-Sea street lighting columns have prompted a safety warning from Somerset Council this week.

St George and union flags have been appearing across the country in recent weeks with several installed along Burnham’s Love Lane, as pictured here. Those flying them say they have been motivated by patriotism.

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We understand some residents may want to show a feeling of national pride and they are welcome to do so.”

“However, we would ask people not to tie flags to lighting columns as they could potentially obscure signage or cause a distraction if they become loose.”

The council says its approach is to assess whether the flags pose an immediate hazard.

“If they do, we will remove them as soon as possible. If they are not, removing them will be done as part of our normal maintenance programme, with the aim of minimising the cost to council tax payers,” the spokesperson adds.

The comments have sparked discussion online with many residents unhappy that the council plans to remove them.