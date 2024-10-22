Sanders Garden Centre invites 11 schools in Burnham area to apply for free seeds

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is inviting 11 local primary schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area to apply for a free variety of seeds, each containing over 100 packets of vegetable, herb and flower seeds.

Sanders Garden Centre manager Rob Vohra says: “We are delighted to be able to donate some end of season stock to local primary schools and we hope these can be used in classroom ‘get growing’ projects and in other gardening initiatives around the school.”

“Introducing growing your own to a new generation is becoming more important than ever, considering the impact that food inflation has had on families over the last few years.”