Sanders Garden Centre celebrates its 25th anniversary with family fun day

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll marked its 25th anniversary with a day of celebrations on Saturday (14th March).

Staff from over the past 25 years gathered to mark the big milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony, pictured here.

Visitors then enjoyed a programme of free entertainment, expert gardening talks and family activities.

Customers were welcomed with a complimentary glass of prosecco and a slice of cake to toast the occasion.

Throughout the day, there was also live music, face painting, children’s characters, treasure hunts and a host of activities for all ages.

TV gardening personality Michael Perry – known to many as The Plant Geek – appeared at the event to share expert advice and top tips for gardeners.

A charity raffle was also held in aid of local charity In Charley’s Memory, which supports young people facing mental health challenges.

Sanders’ manager Rob Vohra said: “It was a very special day to celebrate this special anniversary with our customers. An exciting day of entertainment was held for the whole family to enjoy, including children’s characters, face painting, treasure hunts and a group of singers.”

Rob is one of six long-serving team members who have worked at Sanders since it first opened in 2001. He was joined by Home Department Manager Ingrid Vickers, Christmas and Leisure Department Manager Susie Keate, Till Supervisor Tracey Williams, Goods In Manager Becky Bailey and Gardening Department Manager Ben Smith.

Reflecting on 25 years of memories, Rob added: “There are so many great memories. We have shared in the joy of each other’s children being born, celebrated weddings of staff who met their future partners here, and celebrated the lives of colleagues and customers who are sadly no longer with us.”

One standout moment for the team was joining Alan Titchmarsh and the BBC’s Ground Force to help create a memorial garden in Weston-super-Mare in honour of Jill Dando.

Since being acquired by Blue Diamond in 2017, the centre has undergone a major redevelopment, including the addition of a fashion department, the Parlour Restaurant and Origins Patisserie. Sanders continues to play an active role in the local community with events and fundraising.